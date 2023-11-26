Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 422,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 65,371 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Old Republic International worth $10,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 21,064 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International stock opened at $28.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.79. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $29.89.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 12.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORI shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

