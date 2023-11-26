Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,480 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 48.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 13.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $77.28 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.72 and a twelve month high of $83.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.29 and a 200-day moving average of $70.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $514.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

OLLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $63.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie's Bargain Outlet

In other news, VP Larry Kraus sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

