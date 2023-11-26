Omega Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Omega Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 1.5% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $389.51. 15,718,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,054,312. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $259.73 and a fifty-two week high of $393.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $366.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $365.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

