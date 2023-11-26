Omega Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Omega Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,028 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.23. 6,819,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,584,658. The company has a quick ratio of 13.25, a current ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $27.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.65). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 35.74% and a negative net margin of 52.58%. The firm had revenue of $496.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AFRM shares. Compass Point downgraded shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Affirm Profile

(Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

