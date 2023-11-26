Omega Financial Group LLC Sells 3,183 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Omega Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,183 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,025,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.30. 367,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,639. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.43. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $46.60.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

