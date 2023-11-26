Omega Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Omega Financial Group LLC decreased its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 571.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWR traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.10. 137,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,912. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.73 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.34.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

