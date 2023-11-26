OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on OABI. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a report on Friday, August 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.
In other news, CEO Matthew W. Foehr purchased 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $405,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,427,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,367,214.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of OmniAb during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OmniAb during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OmniAb during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,959,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in OmniAb during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new stake in OmniAb during the 2nd quarter worth about $522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.
OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.
