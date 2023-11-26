Oppenheimer Lowers Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $240.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADSK. HSBC started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Autodesk from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Autodesk from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $234.21.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $203.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $179.61 and a twelve month high of $232.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.49. The firm has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.46.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $4,952,364.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $4,952,364.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,599,720 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Autodesk

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 351.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 71.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Autodesk by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

