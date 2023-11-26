Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,468 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,475 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $9,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Owens Corning by 100.0% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of OC stock opened at $133.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.48. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $83.98 and a 12 month high of $147.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.49.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.26. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on OC. Argus raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $185.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total transaction of $42,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,045 shares in the company, valued at $5,009,542.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

