PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Bought by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 3,164.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,677 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $11,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 9.5% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in PACCAR by 35.8% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 34,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 376,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 40.8% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,945,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,889,000 after purchasing an additional 564,176 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 4.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 58,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR stock opened at $92.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.89. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $64.33 and a 1-year high of $92.15.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,069,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,069,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $279,653.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.32.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

