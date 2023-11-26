Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 83.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 57,344 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Packaging Co. of America worth $16,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PKG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 58.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Insider Activity at Packaging Co. of America

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at $8,217,685.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $603,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PKG opened at $155.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.63. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $122.20 and a 12-month high of $159.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.83.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 57.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.83.

Read Our Latest Report on Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.