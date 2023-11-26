Palliser Capital UK Ltd Buys New Shares in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Palliser Capital UK Ltd bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,938,000. Liberty Broadband accounts for 17.3% of Palliser Capital UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 33.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 425.6% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 230.0% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 301.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 0.0 %

LBRDK traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.53. The company had a trading volume of 282,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,827. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.82 and a 200-day moving average of $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $68.67 and a 1-year high of $96.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($1.32). The company had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.90 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 67.38% and a return on equity of 7.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $138.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

About Liberty Broadband

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Further Reading

