Palliser Capital UK Ltd Purchases Shares of 119,780 Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Palliser Capital UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,938,000. Liberty Broadband makes up approximately 17.3% of Palliser Capital UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 34.8% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 7.0% during the third quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the second quarter worth $4,600,000. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 253.9% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 28.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 19,963 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $138.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

LBRDK stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.53. 282,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,827. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $68.67 and a 52 week high of $96.88.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($1.32). The firm had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.90 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 67.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Broadband

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.