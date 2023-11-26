PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,923 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. PAR Technology accounts for approximately 0.8% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned approximately 1.12% of PAR Technology worth $10,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 11.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 7.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,474,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,471,000 after purchasing an additional 85,559 shares during the period.

PAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on PAR Technology from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Stephens started coverage on PAR Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on PAR Technology from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on PAR Technology from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of NYSE:PAR traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $38.19. 61,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.29 and its 200-day moving average is $36.38. PAR Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.63.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an omnichannel digital ordering solution; Brink POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; Menu, a digital ordering solution; PAR Payment Services, a transaction-based payment processing service; and Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications.

