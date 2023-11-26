Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PATK. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Patrick Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Patrick Industries from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patrick Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.20.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of PATK opened at $84.82 on Wednesday. Patrick Industries has a 52 week low of $53.01 and a 52 week high of $87.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.90 and a 200-day moving average of $77.69.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.09. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $866.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. Patrick Industries’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $2,004,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,504,642.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $208,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,411,823.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $2,004,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,504,642.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,390 shares of company stock worth $3,216,221. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patrick Industries

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.