Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Acquired by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,271 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.20% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $7,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 671,629.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,892,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,152,356,000 after acquiring an additional 45,885,697 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,207,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,754,000 after purchasing an additional 969,487 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,848,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,342,000 after purchasing an additional 195,490 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,399,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,240,000 after buying an additional 154,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 273.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,283,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,610,000 after buying an additional 939,981 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.70. 139,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,898. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $85.10 and a 1 year high of $94.57.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

