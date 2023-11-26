Portage Biotech (PRTG) to Release Earnings on Monday

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Monday, November 27th.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.09).

Get Portage Biotech alerts:

Portage Biotech Stock Performance

PRTG opened at $1.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.72. Portage Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $7.67. The company has a market cap of $26.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Trading of Portage Biotech

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portage Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Portage Biotech by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Portage Biotech by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portage Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Portage Biotech in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Portage Biotech from $21.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PRTG

About Portage Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Portage Biotech Inc, a clinical stage immune-oncology company, engages in the research and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Its product pipeline includes PORT-2 for treatment of refractory NSCLC, melanoma, and refractory melanoma that is in phase I and phase II clinical trials; PORT-3, for treatment of solid tumors, which is in phase I clinical trials; PORT-6, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ia clinical trials; PORT-7, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ib clinical trials; PORT-1, an intratumoral amphiphilic solutions for treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma, which is in phase 3 clinical trials; PORT-4, a nanolipogel co-formulations to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials; and PORT-5, a VLP-STING to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Portage Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portage Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.