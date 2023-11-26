Portage Biotech (PRTG) to Release Earnings on Monday

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Monday, November 27th.
Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.09).
Portage Biotech Stock Performance
PRTG opened at $1.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.72. Portage Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $7.67. The company has a market cap of $26.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.33.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Portage Biotech in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Portage Biotech from $21.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.
About Portage Biotech
Portage Biotech Inc, a clinical stage immune-oncology company, engages in the research and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Its product pipeline includes PORT-2 for treatment of refractory NSCLC, melanoma, and refractory melanoma that is in phase I and phase II clinical trials; PORT-3, for treatment of solid tumors, which is in phase I clinical trials; PORT-6, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ia clinical trials; PORT-7, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ib clinical trials; PORT-1, an intratumoral amphiphilic solutions for treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma, which is in phase 3 clinical trials; PORT-4, a nanolipogel co-formulations to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials; and PORT-5, a VLP-STING to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials.
