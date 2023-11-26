Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PUK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,540 ($19.27) to GBX 1,460 ($18.27) in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,575 ($19.70) to GBX 1,610 ($20.14) in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,630 ($20.39) to GBX 1,500 ($18.77) in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Prudential from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th.

Prudential stock opened at $23.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.15. Prudential has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $34.37.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1252 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Prudential in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

