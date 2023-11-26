Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stake Boosted by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $65.09 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $53.71 and a one year high of $65.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.40.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,722 shares of company stock worth $296,348 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Articles

