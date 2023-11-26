PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,627 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 47,413 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of PulteGroup worth $14,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PHM opened at $88.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.43. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.78 and a 52 week high of $89.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.91.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 5.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on PHM. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

