Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stock Holdings Lifted by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,044 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,021,965,000 after buying an additional 182,092 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 14.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,991,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,176,934,000 after acquiring an additional 771,861 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,905,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $817,416,000 after acquiring an additional 806,157 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $626,204,000 after purchasing an additional 20,702 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,076,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $603,005,000 after purchasing an additional 51,573 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PWR stock opened at $182.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.75. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.61 and a 12 month high of $212.82. The company has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.82%.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,715,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PWR. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.17.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

