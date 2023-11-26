Raymond James Boosts Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Price Target to $16.00

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.04. Golub Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $15.38.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $164.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.26 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 42.88% and a return on equity of 11.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golub Capital BDC

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2,075.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 176,380 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 1,131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 169,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 155,549 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 397,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 58,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Featured Articles

