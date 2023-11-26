Raymond James Lowers Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Price Target to $51.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NOG. Bank of America upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.78.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

Shares of NOG opened at $37.58 on Wednesday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $43.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.91.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.03). Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 49.08% and a net margin of 38.96%. The firm had revenue of $313.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Insider Activity at Northern Oil and Gas

In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $56,376.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 62,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,418. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, insider James B. Evans sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $25,067.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,357 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,015.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $56,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 62,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,924 shares of company stock worth $1,600,762 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 259.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 89.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

