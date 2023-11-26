Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 671,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,869 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $40,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 2,024.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 612,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 584,064 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 6,231.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.90.

Realty Income Stock Up 1.1 %

O stock opened at $53.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $68.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.29.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dec 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 6.1%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 232.58%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

