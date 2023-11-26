Redcentric plc (LON:RCN) Insider Buys £9,238.53 in Stock

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Free Report) insider Peter Brotherton bought 8,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £9,238.53 ($11,558.28).

Redcentric Trading Down 0.4 %

Redcentric stock opened at GBX 115 ($1.44) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £179.77 million, a PE ratio of -1,916.67 and a beta of 0.08. Redcentric plc has a 52 week low of GBX 100 ($1.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 144 ($1.80). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 113.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 122.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.73, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Redcentric Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Redcentric’s payout ratio is -6,666.67%.

Redcentric Company Profile

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services for public and private sector in the United Kingdom. It offers connectivity, software-defined wide area network (WAN), local area network (LAN), managed WAN and LAN, secure remote access, network connectivity options, secure remote and internet access, HSCN and public cloud connectivity, cellular MPLS primary and failover, WAN insight, and managed wireless networking services; and colocation, infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, platform as a service, digital transformation consultancy, modern workplace, managed public cloud, backup as a service, disaster recovery as a service, virtual desktops, full stack managed service, OS level managed service, e-commerce and SAP hybris, application modernisation and services experts, database administration, AI and machine learning, and cloud migration and consultancy services.

