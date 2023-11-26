Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) vs. InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Head to Head Contrast

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) and InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.
Volatility and Risk
Regency Centers has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Regency Centers and InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Regency Centers
|28.97%
|5.81%
|3.30%
|InnSuites Hospitality Trust
|6.95%
|13.21%
|2.97%
Dividends
Institutional and Insider Ownership
90.6% of Regency Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Regency Centers shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Regency Centers and InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Regency Centers
|$1.22 billion
|9.25
|$482.86 million
|$2.13
|28.79
|InnSuites Hospitality Trust
|$7.24 million
|1.56
|$520,000.00
|$0.06
|20.84
Regency Centers has higher revenue and earnings than InnSuites Hospitality Trust. InnSuites Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regency Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Regency Centers and InnSuites Hospitality Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Regency Centers
|0
|0
|6
|0
|3.00
|InnSuites Hospitality Trust
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Regency Centers currently has a consensus target price of $71.14, suggesting a potential upside of 16.02%. Given Regency Centers’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Regency Centers is more favorable than InnSuites Hospitality Trust.
Summary
Regency Centers beats InnSuites Hospitality Trust on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Regency Centers
Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.
About InnSuites Hospitality Trust
InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS. IHT has paid dividends each year since 1971 currently at $0.2/year. There are approximately 9 million shares of stock outstanding. In addition, there are approximately 3 million RRF Partnership units convertible 1 to 1 into IHT stock. Total shares and units are approximately 12 million.
