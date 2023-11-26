ReNew Energy Global’s (RNW) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC lowered their price target on ReNew Energy Global from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on ReNew Energy Global in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of RNW stock opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.40 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.74. ReNew Energy Global has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $6.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNW. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 556.4% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth $54,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 287.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

