Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Revance Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shares of RVNC stock opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average is $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.92. Revance Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $37.98.

In other news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 23,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $424,821.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,725.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 792.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

