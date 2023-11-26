Reviewing ECARX (ECX) and The Competition

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) is one of 80 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare ECARX to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
16.2% of ECARX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of ECARX shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares ECARX and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ECARX
|-32.10%
|N/A
|-34.47%
|ECARX Competitors
|-364.19%
|-214.10%
|-18.32%
Risk and Volatility
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares ECARX and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ECARX
|$515.70 million
|-$223.18 million
|-5.85
|ECARX Competitors
|$1.76 billion
|$40.16 million
|7.81
ECARX’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ECARX. ECARX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings for ECARX and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ECARX
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|ECARX Competitors
|408
|1863
|3161
|85
|2.53
ECARX presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 222.58%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 12.54%. Given ECARX’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe ECARX is more favorable than its rivals.
Summary
ECARX rivals beat ECARX on 7 of the 13 factors compared.
ECARX Company Profile
ECARX Holdings Inc. develops a full stack automotive computing platform to reshape the mobility market worldwide. Its principal products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, and vehicle chip-set solutions, as well as core operating system and integrated software stack. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
