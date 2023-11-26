Reviewing ECARX (ECX) and The Competition

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) is one of 80 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare ECARX to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.2% of ECARX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of ECARX shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get ECARX alerts:

Profitability

This table compares ECARX and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECARX -32.10% N/A -34.47% ECARX Competitors -364.19% -214.10% -18.32%

Risk and Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

ECARX has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ECARX’s rivals have a beta of 1.16, suggesting that their average stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ECARX and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ECARX $515.70 million -$223.18 million -5.85 ECARX Competitors $1.76 billion $40.16 million 7.81

ECARX’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ECARX. ECARX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ECARX and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECARX 0 0 1 0 3.00 ECARX Competitors 408 1863 3161 85 2.53

ECARX presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 222.58%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 12.54%. Given ECARX’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe ECARX is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

ECARX rivals beat ECARX on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

ECARX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ECARX Holdings Inc. develops a full stack automotive computing platform to reshape the mobility market worldwide. Its principal products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, and vehicle chip-set solutions, as well as core operating system and integrated software stack. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for ECARX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECARX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.