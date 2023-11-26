Reviewing Paranovus Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:PAVS) & Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH)

Paranovus Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:PAVS – Get Free Report) and Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Paranovus Entertainment Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Paranovus Entertainment Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Ascend Wellness shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Paranovus Entertainment Technology alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Paranovus Entertainment Technology and Ascend Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paranovus Entertainment Technology N/A N/A N/A Ascend Wellness -8.95% -27.55% -4.95%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paranovus Entertainment Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Ascend Wellness 0 2 1 0 2.33

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Paranovus Entertainment Technology and Ascend Wellness, as provided by MarketBeat.

Ascend Wellness has a consensus target price of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 129.17%. Given Ascend Wellness’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ascend Wellness is more favorable than Paranovus Entertainment Technology.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Paranovus Entertainment Technology and Ascend Wellness’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paranovus Entertainment Technology $98.15 million 0.16 -$71.74 million N/A N/A Ascend Wellness $405.93 million 0.61 -$80.90 million ($0.23) -5.22

Paranovus Entertainment Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ascend Wellness.

About Paranovus Entertainment Technology

(Get Free Report)

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids. It also offers product marketing and e-commerce agency operation services under the Happy Buy platform to small and middle size businesses; and e-commerce solutions, internet information, and advertising services to the online stores or manufactures. In addition, the company provides secure transaction environment, automobile procurement, and financial services for automobile manufacturers under the Taochejun automobile sales platform. It sells its products through distributors, large-scale chain drugstores, malls, and supermarkets under the Happiness brand. The company was formerly known as Happiness Development Group Limited and changed its name to Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. in March 2023. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

About Ascend Wellness

(Get Free Report)

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. It owns, operates, and manages cannabis cultivation facilities and dispensaries in several states across the United States, including Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Ohio, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. The company's cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 24 retail locations. The company also sells its products through company-owned retail stores and third-party licensed retail cannabis stores. Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Paranovus Entertainment Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paranovus Entertainment Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.