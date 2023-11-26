Reviewing Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL) & Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) and Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Ryvyl has a beta of 3.51, indicating that its stock price is 251% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bowman Consulting Group has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Ryvyl alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Ryvyl and Bowman Consulting Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryvyl -72.19% -8,399.76% -35.78% Bowman Consulting Group 0.41% 4.32% 1.95%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryvyl $32.91 million 0.64 -$49.24 million ($7.60) -0.51 Bowman Consulting Group $261.71 million 1.72 $5.01 million $0.10 307.83

This table compares Ryvyl and Bowman Consulting Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bowman Consulting Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ryvyl. Ryvyl is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bowman Consulting Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.7% of Ryvyl shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of Bowman Consulting Group shares are held by institutional investors. 36.6% of Ryvyl shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.9% of Bowman Consulting Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ryvyl and Bowman Consulting Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryvyl 0 1 0 0 2.00 Bowman Consulting Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Bowman Consulting Group has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.71%. Given Bowman Consulting Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bowman Consulting Group is more favorable than Ryvyl.

Summary

Bowman Consulting Group beats Ryvyl on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ryvyl

(Get Free Report)

Ryvyl Inc., a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger. Its products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual payment card processing management system, including software that facilitates on and off ramp e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Coyni, a digital currency platform that is backed on a 1:1 ratio to the U.S. Dollar, which offers custodial assurance by utilizing its stable coin and blockchain technology in a closed-loop ecosystem. The company's brands include coyni, QuickCard, and ChargeSavvy. It serves customers in various industries, including foreign exchange, retail, and e-commerce sectors. The company was formerly known as GreenBox POS and changed its name to Ryvyl Inc. in October 2022. Ryvyl Inc. is based in San Diego, California.

About Bowman Consulting Group

(Get Free Report)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals. The company also provides construction management services, including constructability review, value engineering, budgeting and cost estimating, interagency and utility coordination, onsite observation and report evaluation, public communication and outreach, and resident engineer services, as well as bid solicitation, documentation, and preparation services; and environmental consulting services consisting of wetlands and waters of the U.S. delineations, natural resources inventories, wildlife and vegetation surveys, threatened and endangered species surveys, endangered species conservation and management, wetland creation and enhancement design, NEPA documentation, section 404/401 permitting and compliance, NPDES permitting, and phase I environmental site assessment. In addition, it offers landscape architecture, land procurement and right-of-way acquisition, structural engineering, surveying and geospatial engineering, and transportation and water resources engineering services, as well as mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Ryvyl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryvyl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.