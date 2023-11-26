RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

RGC Resources Stock Performance

Shares of RGC Resources stock opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $181.30 million, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.04. RGC Resources has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.54.

RGC Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. RGC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.30%.

Insider Activity at RGC Resources

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RGC Resources

In related news, Director John B. Williamson III purchased 1,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $26,681.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 165,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,409.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,532 shares of company stock worth $45,624. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in RGC Resources by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in RGC Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in RGC Resources by 3,127.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,905 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in RGC Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RGC Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,168 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.

