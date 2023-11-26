Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Bought by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 783.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93,397 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $7,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 964.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Robert Half during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Robert Half during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Robert Half during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Robert Half during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Robert Half in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.63.

Robert Half Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:RHI opened at $81.26 on Friday. Robert Half Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $89.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.46.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Robert Half had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Robert Half’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,108,537.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,776,014.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Stories

