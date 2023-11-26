Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RMTI. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Medical in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of RMTI stock opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Rockwell Medical has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $6.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $23.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.67 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 64.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Medical will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Medical

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Medical by 205.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Rockwell Medical by 112.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. 22.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in patients undergoing hemodialysis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.