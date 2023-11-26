Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 14,969 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 27.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,826,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Ross Stores stock opened at $131.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $131.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 23,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,790,945.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,866,163.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $2,318,285.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,978,974.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 23,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,790,945.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,866,163.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

