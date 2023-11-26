Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.60.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $87.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.00 and its 200-day moving average is $90.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $77.90 and a 12-month high of $104.72.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 13.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

