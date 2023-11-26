RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in RPM International were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in RPM International by 9.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,039,000 after buying an additional 19,318 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its position in RPM International by 9,901.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 319,411 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in RPM International by 11.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in RPM International by 26.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in RPM International by 18.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get RPM International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on RPM International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on RPM International from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on RPM International from $97.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on RPM International from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of RPM International from $110.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RPM International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at RPM International

In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 47,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $4,556,335.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,117,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,272,424.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RPM International Stock Up 0.6 %

RPM International stock opened at $102.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98. RPM International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.52 and a fifty-two week high of $107.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.10.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 6.96%. RPM International’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.35%.

About RPM International

(Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.