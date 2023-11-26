Rubric Capital Management LP Acquires 348,698 Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,392,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348,698 shares during the period. Orthofix Medical makes up 1.8% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Rubric Capital Management LP owned 6.55% of Orthofix Medical worth $43,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,336 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,415 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,204 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $585,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OFIX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Orthofix Medical Stock Performance

OFIX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.45. The company had a trading volume of 231,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $420.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.05. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $23.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Orthofix Medical

In related news, Director James F. Hinrichs bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.47 per share, for a total transaction of $101,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 86,153 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,480.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Global Spine and Global Orthopedics segments. The Global Spine segment comprises the bone growth therapies products, which manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; the spinal implants products designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and the biological products, such as regenerative products and tissue forms which allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions.

