Rubric Capital Management LP Buys 1,384,530 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,884,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,384,530 shares during the quarter. Arcutis Biotherapeutics comprises 2.0% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Rubric Capital Management LP owned 7.92% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics worth $46,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,999,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho cut Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Up 8.0 %
NASDAQ ARQT traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.03. 1,231,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,499,114. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.72. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $18.19.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $38.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 224.85% and a negative net margin of 546.23%. Research analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Arcutis Biotherapeutics
In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Viii L. Frazier bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,764,232 shares in the company, valued at $21,910,580. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.
About Arcutis Biotherapeutics
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
