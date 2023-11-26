Rubric Capital Management LP Buys 1,384,530 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,884,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,384,530 shares during the quarter. Arcutis Biotherapeutics comprises 2.0% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Rubric Capital Management LP owned 7.92% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics worth $46,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,999,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho cut Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

NASDAQ ARQT traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.03. 1,231,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,499,114. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.72. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $18.19.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $38.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 224.85% and a negative net margin of 546.23%. Research analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Viii L. Frazier bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,764,232 shares in the company, valued at $21,910,580. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

