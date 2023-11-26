Rubric Capital Management LP Buys New Position in OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI)

Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 702,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,531,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of OmniAb in the first quarter valued at about $384,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in OmniAb during the first quarter worth $1,341,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in OmniAb in the 1st quarter valued at $543,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of OmniAb in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of OmniAb during the 1st quarter worth about $6,478,000. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OmniAb alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew W. Foehr acquired 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $405,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,427,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,367,214.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OmniAb Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OABI stock remained flat at $4.40 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 67,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,165. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average of $4.90. OmniAb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $5.97.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on OmniAb

OmniAb Profile

(Free Report)

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OABI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OmniAb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OmniAb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.