Rubric Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Rubric Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,033,271 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,371,296 shares during the period. Scorpio Tankers makes up approximately 2.1% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Rubric Capital Management LP owned about 1.87% of Scorpio Tankers worth $48,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 32.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 12.2% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,535 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter valued at about $432,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Scorpio Tankers Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE STNG traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.85. 349,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,684. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.34 and a 1-year high of $64.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.31. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 46.07% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The firm had revenue of $291.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.29 earnings per share. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.35%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.