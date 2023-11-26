Rubric Capital Management LP Decreases Holdings in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Rubric Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,536,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,063,562 shares during the quarter. Roivant Sciences accounts for approximately 1.5% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Rubric Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.46% of Roivant Sciences worth $35,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 396.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,762,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,026,000 after purchasing an additional 390,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 92,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 153,027 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $1,547,102.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 595,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,019,463.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 99,350 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $1,210,083.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 197,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,031. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 153,027 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $1,547,102.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 595,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,019,463.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,218,116 shares of company stock valued at $221,241,743. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ROIV traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $9.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,012,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,951,613. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 5.84. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $13.24.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

