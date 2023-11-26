Rubric Capital Management LP Has $11.05 Million Holdings in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Rubric Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Free Report) by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,353 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 830,365 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP owned about 1.85% of Digimarc worth $11,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DMRC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Digimarc by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Digimarc by 532.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Digimarc by 263.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Digimarc by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Digimarc during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

Digimarc Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:DMRC traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $32.72. 31,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,211. Digimarc Co. has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $38.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digimarc in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

