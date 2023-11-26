Rubric Capital Management LP Has $15.33 Million Stake in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,616,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP owned 0.09% of Mereo BioPharma Group worth $15,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Mereo BioPharma Group Price Performance

Shares of MREO stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.15. The stock had a trading volume of 282,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,972. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $2.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mereo BioPharma Group ( NASDAQ:MREO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that Mereo BioPharma Group plc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MREO. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

About Mereo BioPharma Group

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

