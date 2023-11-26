Rubric Capital Management LP Has $73.60 Million Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,425,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,832 shares during the period. Collegium Pharmaceutical comprises 3.1% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Rubric Capital Management LP owned about 9.86% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $73,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,713 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.2% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 11,296 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,261 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,544 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 45.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COLL shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $26.04. 82,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,433. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.16 million, a PE ratio of 173.60 and a beta of 0.91. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

