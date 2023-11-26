Rubric Capital Management LP Has $73.85 Million Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,813,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352,556 shares during the quarter. Vistra makes up approximately 3.2% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Rubric Capital Management LP owned 0.75% of Vistra worth $73,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartree Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 307.0% during the second quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 673,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,672,000 after acquiring an additional 507,823 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the second quarter worth about $3,828,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 1.5% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 1.0% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 170,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 4.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,183,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,830,000 after acquiring an additional 188,290 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Stock Performance

NYSE:VST traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,190,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615,573. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.77). Vistra had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on VST. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Vistra from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

