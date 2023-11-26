Rubric Capital Management LP Invests $8.27 Million in scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)

Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 811,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,269,000. Rubric Capital Management LP owned approximately 2.27% of scPharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCPH. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in scPharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,911,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $25,465,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 3,161.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 825,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 800,408 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $3,760,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 445,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after buying an additional 274,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

SCPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

NASDAQ SCPH traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $5.78. The stock had a trading volume of 82,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,185. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.03. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $207.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.13.

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion in patients with heart failure.

