Rubric Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,214,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,221,000. Rubric Capital Management LP owned 1.63% of Magnite as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Magnite in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Magnite by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Magnite by 7,927.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Magnite in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Magnite by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnite Price Performance

MGNI stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.18. The company had a trading volume of 263,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,643. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Magnite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Magnite from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Magnite from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Magnite from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Magnite news, CTO David Buonasera sold 5,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $46,709.52. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 207,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,170.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

