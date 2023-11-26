Rubric Capital Management LP Purchases 602,528 Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,378,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602,528 shares during the quarter. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 2.0% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Rubric Capital Management LP owned approximately 4.83% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals worth $47,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 437.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. 47.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSA traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $15.97. The company had a trading volume of 76,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,634. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.95. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $20.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KNSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.53 million. Equities analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on KNSA. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

