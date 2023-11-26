Rubric Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 847,011 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 198,970 shares during the period. ANI Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.9% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Rubric Capital Management LP owned approximately 4.71% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $45,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,853,463 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,103,000 after purchasing an additional 166,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 775,299 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,793,000 after acquiring an additional 58,523 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,942 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,280,000 after acquiring an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 539,128 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,021,000 after acquiring an additional 9,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 465,724 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,818,000 after buying an additional 38,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ANI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.85. The company had a trading volume of 79,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 99.71 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.97. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.36 and a twelve month high of $65.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.43. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $131.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

ANIP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ANIP

Insider Activity at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $1,576,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,157,620 shares in the company, valued at $72,999,517.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $1,576,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,157,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,999,517.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $1,294,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 313,226 shares in the company, valued at $20,265,722.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,074 shares of company stock valued at $8,998,260. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.